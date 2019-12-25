At least 120 houses destroyed by forest fire

At least 120 houses have been destroyed completely in forest fire in latin American country Chile. The massive forest fire has affected Valparaiso city. The forest fire which is spreading fastly prompts for a mass evacuation of people from the area.

Fire fighters have been deployed to tackle the fire. The authorities has shut down the electricity connection to around 90,000 customers in the area as a precautionary measure.

No casualties has been reported till. Strong wind and high temperatures were exacerbating the fire.

It is estimated that around 120 hectares of grassland has been already ravaged by fire. Valparaiso located in Central Chile is a popular tourist destination.