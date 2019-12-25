Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj demands judicial enquiry on UP police

Bollywood filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj has asked a’judicial enquiry’ on the police action by Uttar Pradesh police. On Wednesday Vishal Bhardwaj said that he was “disgusted” with reports of vandalism by the Uttar Pradesh Police during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week.

“Disgusting to see on NDTV what UP police is doing. Breaking CC TVs and Ransacking. Damaging public property. Now what? Will there be a judicial inquiry?” Bhardwaj tweeted .

Muzaffarnagar witnessed violence last Friday during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens, along with 12 other districts in the state. The police also allegedly vandalised public property and damaged CCTVs, according to a report.