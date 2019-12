Yet another Malayali is likely to become the chairman of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). National media reported that S. Somanath may become the chairman of ISRO.

Somanath is the chief of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) In Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Dr. K. SIvan is the present chairman of ISRO. Earlier Malayali scientists G.Madhavan nair and K.Radhakrishnan had become the chairman of the ISRO.