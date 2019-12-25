“Muslims have 150 countries to go , but there in only one country for the Hindus and it is India” says Chief Minister

Senior BJP leader and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that Muslims have 150 countries to go but for Hindus there is only one country in the world and that is India. He said this while addressing a mass rally supporting CAA and NRC in Ahmedabad.

” There were 22% Hindus in Pakistan at the time of partition in 1947. Now, due to persecution, rapes and constant torture, their population has reduced to just 3%. That is why Hindus want to come back to India. We are doing what the Congress was supposed to do to help these distressed Hindus. And when we are doing it now, you are opposing”, said Rupani.

” Out of 2 lakh Hindu and Sikh residents in Afghanistan some decades back, their number is just 500 today. Muslims can go to any of the 150 countries, but there is only one country for the Hindus, and that is India. So what is the problem if they want to come back?”, asked Gujarat CM.

” There are 10,000 refugees from these countries living in Gujarat. Most of them who are living in Kutch are Dalits, like Maheshwari and Meghwal communities. Dalit leaders need to explain why they are not favour of granting citizenship to these Dalit refuges. By opposing CAA, these Dalit leaders have been exposed” accused Rupani.