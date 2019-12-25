Release date of ‘Dhamaka’ announced

The release date of Malayalam movie ‘Dhamaka’ was announced. The film directed by Omar Lulu was initially planned to be a Christmas release but got postponed .

‘Dhamaka’ has its story penned by Omar, while screenplay and dialogues are written jointly by Sarang Jayaprakash, Venu OV and Kiran Lal.

Starring Arun Kumar and Nikki Galrani in the leads, the filmis a colourful entertainer. Mukesh, Urvashi, Neha Saxena, Sabumon Abdusamad, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Shalin Zoya, Hareesh Kanaran and many others are part of the supporting cast.

The technical crew comprises of Sinoj P Ayyappan as the DOP, Gopi Sunder as the music director and Dilip Dennis as the editor.

MK Nassar is producing the film under the banner of Good Line Productions. The film will be released on January 2.