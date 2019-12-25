Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed tweets Christmas greetings to everyone

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has sent Christmas greetings to the residents of the UAE and the world.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed took to Twitter and said, “Sincere Christmas greetings to our Christian friends in the UAE and around the world. We wish that peace, security, tolerance and goodness prevail worldwide.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also sent congratulatory messages to Pope Francis on the occasion of Christmas.

The UAE, which habours over 200 nationalities, has been decked up for the festive season.

Dubai has transformed itself into a winter wonderland for everyone with its Christmas celebrations and lots and lots of activates.

Gulf Today spoke to a family as they hosted a massive Christmas gathering in Dubai.

Christmas for families in the UAE has been rung in with festivities galore. Melroy Fernandes and his family, residents of Sharjah, launched their celebrations with Dubai-based friends Calisto Dias and family at their annual Christmas party at Dias Villa on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

“Every year we create memories together, with each year being better than the previous one, what with our lovely families and friends,” Melroy said.