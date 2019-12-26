Commodity Market: Gold and silver price climbs up

In the commodity market the price of precious metals -gold and silver- has appreciated on Thursday.

In the international market gold is trading at a higher price of $.1504 per ounce and silver is at $.17.94 per ounce.

In the Indian market also the price of yellow metal has surged up. In New Delhi the price of gold climbed up by Rs. 116 to reach at Rs.39,630 per 10 gram. Gold has settled trading at Rs.39,514 per 10 gram on Tuesday.

The price of silver has also climber up in India. The price of silver has surged by Rs. 454 to Rs.48,060 per kilo. Silver ended trading at Rs.47,606 per kilo on Tuesday.