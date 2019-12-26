Congress leader Savitribai Phule quits party

Former MP and a leader from Uttar Pradesh Savitri Bai Phule has now resigned from Congress. Phule has said that she is resigning from the party as her voice was not heard. She also announced that she will form a new party.

Phule was a part of the BJP before she switched to the Congress. A prominent Scheduled Caste leader, she had resigned from the basic membership of BJP on the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar last year, alleging that the ruling party “was trying to create divisions in the society”.

She has also been associated with Mayawati’s BSP. However, she joined BJP in 2000 and contested the Assembly elections in 2002, 2007 and 2012. She managed to win the 2012 elections and later the 2014 Lok Sabha election. She fell out with the saffron party after the Supreme Court struck down the stringent provisions of the Atrocities Act.