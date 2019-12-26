Fuel Price; Petrol, diesel price see steepest hike

Fuel price in the country were hiked again on Thursday. The price of petrol has been revised to Rs.74.68 per liter in New Delhi and Rs.80.34 per liter in Mumbai.

The price of diesel was raised to Rs.67.09 per liter and Rs.70.39 per liter in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

In Kerala diesel is priced at Rs.70.67 per liter. Petrol is priced at Rs.76.55 per liter. The price of diesel was increased by 11 paise while petrol was hiked by 5 paise.

At present the petrol and diesel price are reviewed by the oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.