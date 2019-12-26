ISL: FC Goa defeats Chennaiyin FC

in football. FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC in their home ground at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League on Thursday. FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC by 4-3.

This is the match with most goals scored in this season’s ISL. FC Goa trampled over Chennaiyin FC in the first 45 minutes to take a 3-0 lead to half time but Chennaiyin fought back admirably in the second half.

Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas scored for Goa while Chennaiyin responded through Andre Schembri and a double from Rafael Crivellaro.

FC Goa is in the top of the point table with 21 points from 10 matches. ATK is in the second position with 18 points in 10 matches. Chennaiyin FC is in the 8th position with 9 points from 9 matches.