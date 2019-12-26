KGF star Yash shares picture of his daughter with a heartfelt message

An Instagram post shred by KGF hero Yash is winning the internet. The Sandalwood superstar has shared a cute picture of his daughter Ayra dressed in red frock standing next to the Christmas tree on Instagram. Along with the picture the Kannada superstar, also penned an adorable note for his little angel which won hearts of netizens all across.

“The Xmas tree may be shining, but the brightest light is standing next to it!! (Ok.. it’s the Daddy talking.. can’t help it though ?) MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone ?”, Yash wrote.

Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit too took to her Instagram account to share couple of pictures with cutie-pie Ayra along with a caption that read, “Look who helped me decorate our Xmas tree this year!! ?”

Yash and Radhika were blessed with Ayra in December 2018. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy in October this year.