Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share video of their cosy Christmas celebration: Video

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas in a traditional way. The couple celebrated their Christmas with their loved ones. Nick Jonas has shared a video of their cosy Christmas celebration on Instagram.

“We are decorating Christmas cookies. I have made an ugly sweater,” Nick captioned the video. “I have made a ninja,” Priyanka chimes in, as the camera zooms into the cookie decorated by her. “Merry Christmas Eve y’all!” the clip was captioned.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick recently announced their first project together – they will turn executive producers for a reality show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony. The unscripted series will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Each episode will show engaged couples preparing for their big day as well as an epic sangeet performance. Each couple will be assisted by a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists and creative directors.