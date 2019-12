The revised fuel price for the month of January has been announced in UAE. The fuel price for January,2020 has been announced on Thursday by UAE fuel price committee.

As per this the ‘Super 98 petrol’ will cost Dh2.24 per litre, while ‘Special 95’ will cost Dh2.12 a litre.

Diesel will cost Dh.2.38 per litre.

The fuel prices has not changed. The price remain unchanged from what they are in December 2019.