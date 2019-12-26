Solar Eclipse 2019 : Here’s how to watch ‘Surya Grahan’ live online

If you’re in one of the locations where the solar eclipse 2019 will be visible on Thursday, you can go out to experience the ring of fire effect with your own eyes. It is important to take eye protection into consideration while watching the eclipse live. Moreover, there are some online sources that will live stream the solar eclipse 2019 online for those who don’t live in the locations from where the eclipse is visible.

Canary Islands-based Slooh Observatory will kick off the live stream of the solar eclipse 2019 through its YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 8:30am IST with feeds from the Middle East and Singapore.

Sri Lanka’s Tharulowa Digital will also live stream the solar eclipse 2019 through its YouTube channel starting 7am IST.

That being said, NASA hasn’t provided any official links for live streaming the solar eclipse 2019. You can, however, check the live feed of TimeandDate.com on its YouTube channel to get details around the annular solar eclipse.

YouTube channel CosmoSapiens will also provide a live stream starting 7am IST.

December 26 Solar eclipse India timings

The solar eclipse will begin at 7:59am IST. It will initially be visible as a partial eclipse and emerge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia first. However, the partial eclipse will also be visible in various Indian locations such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi alongside places such as Doha, Dubai, Kuwait City, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, General Santos, Davao, and Saipan, as mentioned on Norway-based TimeandDate.com.

After the partial eclipse, the annular solar eclipse will begin to take place in the sky. It will be visible starting 9:04am IST, while the maximum eclipse will be visible at 10:47am IST. The full eclipse will reach the last location that would be Guam in the Pacific Ocean at 12:30pm IST.