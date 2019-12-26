“The BJP-led government has sinister agenda and the NPR approved by them is very dangerous” says P.Chidambaram

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister P. Chidambaram accused that the NDA government has sinister agenda. He also alleged that the National Population Register (NPR) approved by the BJP government was different and dangerous in terms of the “text and context” of the data collection done in 2010.

“The BJP-led government has a larger and more sinister agenda and that is why the NPR approved by them yesterday is very dangerous and different in terms of the TEXT as well as the CONTEXT of NPR 2010. “If the BJP’s motives are bonafide, let the Government unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and have no intention of linking it to the controversial NRC,” he tweeted.

If the BJP's motives are bonafide, let the Government unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and have no intention of linking it to the controversial NRC. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 26, 2019

“Long live the right to assemble peacefully guaranteed by the Constitution! “Police believe that peaceful protests are more dangerous to law and order then rape, murder and lynching,” he tweeted referring to the cases registered against the protesters. Chidambaram said that many cases have been registered against 8000 persons for anti-CAA protest in Chennai; 1300 booked in Madurai; against 1200 for taking out a candle march in Aligarh.