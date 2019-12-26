Ustad Amjad Ali Khan donates his land to build a hospital in Kerala

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan has decided to donate his land to build a hospital. Ustad said that he has has written to Kerala Government to build a hospital on a two-acre land that the state government had earlier given him to build a music academy.

“A few years ago the Kerala government had given me two acres of land to set up a music academy in the capital, Thiruvananthapuram. But looking at my calendar that is scheduled with so much of travelling worldwide — I have residences in Stanford, Indian University and other places — I do not think I can sit at one place and teach music. Therefore, I have written to the chief minister of Kerala, Mr Pinarayi Vijayan, thanking him for the land and requesting him to build a hospital. Healthcare is so important, and poor people never get access to good facilities. This hospital should be one of those places where people from all religions should be treated with equality”, informed Ustad.

“ I also asked if they could involve the Tata Group, the Ambani or Reliance Group or the Lulu group international. I wish they build a world-class hospital. I think this is the best way I can serve the people of Kerala, who have always showered me with love and respect,” he added.

“It is more important to build a hospital and save people’s lives beyond religion, than building a temple or a mosque”, said he.