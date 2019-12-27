14 killed, 49 injured as plane crashes near airport: Photos

At least 14 people were killed and 49 others were injured as the flight they were travelling crashed near the airport. The plane with 100 passengers crashed just after its takeoff from Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan on early Friday.

The aircraft belonging to Bek Air hit a concrete fence and a two storey building after its takeoff. The flight was flying to Nur-Sultan city.

The Fokker-100 aircraft which caused accident is a medium sized, twin turbofan jet plane. The plane is said to be 23 years old. The immediate cause of the accident is not known but it is supposed that either error of pilot or a technical failure caused the accident.