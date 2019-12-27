DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Anand Mahindra shares a touching video about benefits of mobile phones : Video

Dec 27, 2019, 08:36 pm IST
Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group Anand Mahindra has shared a video on microblogging website, Twitter highlighting the benefits of mobile phones. The touching video has won the internet.

The video shows differently abled man using sign-language to communicate with someone over video chat.

” We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us”, tweeted Anand Mahindra.

The post has bagged over 9300 likes and more than 1600 retweets.

