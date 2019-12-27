Anand Mahindra shares a touching video about benefits of mobile phones : Video

Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group Anand Mahindra has shared a video on microblogging website, Twitter highlighting the benefits of mobile phones. The touching video has won the internet.
The video shows differently abled man using sign-language to communicate with someone over video chat.
” We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us”, tweeted Anand Mahindra.
The post has bagged over 9300 likes and more than 1600 retweets.
We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us… pic.twitter.com/kricI2dNeG
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2019
