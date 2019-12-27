First look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon duo’s ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ is out

The first look poster of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ an upcoming Malayalam film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles has been released. slated to hit the theatres by the beginning of 2020. The lead actors revealed the official first look poster of the film through their official social media pages.

Biju Menon appears as Ayyappan in the movie, while Prithviraj essays the role of Koshi.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the legal battle between Police SI Ayyappan and Koshi, a Kattappana-based ex-military man who retired from the army after a 16 years long service. The movie is written and directed by Sachy.

Anna Reshma Rajan Appears as the female lead in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The movie will feature Ranjith, Siddique, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nedumangad, Tharikida Sabu, Gowri Nanda, etc., in the supporting roles.

Sudeep Elaman is the director of photography. The songs and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy. Ranjan Abraham has handled the editing. The film is bankrolled by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan, under the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.