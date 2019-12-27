India is giving befitting reply to ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC

Indian Army has destroyed a Pakistani post the killed 3 to 4 Pakistani Rangers on Friday asa reply to Pakistan’s provokation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Pakistani forces on Friday again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani Army has resorted to unprovoked firing in Shapur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district.

Army sources: Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control, last night in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. Indian Army retaliated effectively to inflict damage on Pakistan posts. 3-4 Pakistan Army soldiers also killed. — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

