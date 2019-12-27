“Muslims are very proud and happy here!”: Pakistani singer settled in India

Renowned singer Adnan Sami has lashed out the Pakistani netizens over their criticism against India on Citizenship Amendment Act. Adnan Sami who was granted Indian citizenship has also claimed that Muslims were very happy and proudly living in India.

These are not THEOCRATIC States!

In Sri Lanka, freedom of religion is a protected right in its constitution under Chapter II, Article 9.

Nepal, through it’s interim constitution is a secular state.

Bhutan is a secular state!

Get your facts right before uttering nonsense! https://t.co/oB7uLHD7ES — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 22, 2019

” Dear Pakis who have uninvitedly thrust themselves into CAA discussion… Firstly, if you are advocating for Muslims, then first accept that them wanting to leave you, defeats the purpose of your existence. Secondly, if you are so worried about the Muslims, open your borders for the!!”, Adnan Sami tweeted.

” And much to your disappointment, Muslims are very proud and happy here!”, he said on microblogging website. But later he deleted the posts.