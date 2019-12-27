Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices ended in gains. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading on Friday higher.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at 41,575.14 registering a gain of 411.38 points or 1%. The NSE nifty ended trading at 12,250.70 higher by 124.15 points or 1.02%.

The top gainers in the market were SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank,HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, BPCL, Cipla, Powergrid Corporation, Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra,SUn Pharma, Infosys, and Bharati Airtel.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, Wipro, Britannia, Kotak Mahindra, TCS, Titan and Ultratech Cement.