At least 76 killed in truck bomb explosion

At least 76 people were killed and many others were injured in a truck bomb explosion on Saturday in Mogadishu, the capital city of African country, Somalia. The truck full of explosives exploded at a busy street in the city.

All the dead were civilians. Majority of the dead are students who were going to classes. The death toll may rise as many injured are in critical condition.

No militant group has claimed the responsibility of the attack. But it is supposed that Al-Shabaab group linked with Al-Qaida is behind the explosion as the group has carried out such attacks earlier.

As per the authorities the blast was targeted at a tax collection centre.

The Horn of Africa country, Somalia has been affected with civil war and conflict from 1991. The conflicts began as the clan warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.