” Beware of Duryodhan and Dusshashan in BJP, the most dangerous tukde tukde gang in India “: Yashwant Sinha slams PM and HM

Former BJP leader and Union Minister Yashwant Sinha came down heavily on Prime Minister narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah over his ‘tukde tukde’ comment. Sinha who quit BJP last year has raised his insultive comments on Twitter.

“The most dangerous tukde tukde gang in India consists of only two people, Duryodhan and Dusshashan. They are both in BJP. Beware of them”, tweeted Yashwant Sinha.

The most dangerous tukde tukde gang in India consists of only two people, Duryodhan and Dusshashan. They are both in BJP. Beware of them. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) December 27, 2019

Earlier this week union home minister Amit Shah has accused that Congress is behind the anti-CAA protests. He urged people of Delhi to punish the tukde-tukde gand led by Congress.

The term ‘tukde-tukde is coined by BJP to attack the opposition parties and those who support them.

Yashwant Sinha was a member of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. In 2018, Sinha declared his retirement from politics.

The PM and the HM have left Goebbels behind and deserve the highest award for misleading people through the lies. But people are wiser, as Jharkhand has shown. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) December 24, 2019