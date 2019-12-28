CAA protests: Case filed against 10,000 unidentified AMU students

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday registered case against 10,000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University in connection with violence which broke out during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on December 15 at a campus gate after which the university administration announced closure of the institution till January 5.

After the clash the police had said students broke the police cordon and fought pitched battles with them. But students had questioned this version. Around 70 people, including students, 20 police personnel and AMU security guards, were injured in the clashes.

On Friday, the AMU Teachers’ Association on Friday called for a judicial probe into the clashes. “Nothing less than a judicial inquiry” will help in ensuring justice to the victims of the violent incidents of December 15, the association said in a resolution passed in a meeting of its executive committee on Friday.

The association said â€œall false cases filed against students should be withdrawn immediatelyâ€ to restore confidence in the rule of law and announced its resolve to â€œcontinue its struggle against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in a peaceful mannerâ€.

The teachers body asked students who suffered losses of any kind during the violence to submit their cases to it within the next 10 days with evidence so that legal process can be initiated.

The association has decided to broaden its movement by holding a wider meeting of senior faculty members and inviting all former office bearers of the body, its secretary Najmul Islam told reporters.