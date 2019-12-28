Jayasurya plays a ‘priest’ in ‘Aposthalan’

The first look poster of Jayasurya’s new film has been released earlier. The film is titled ‘Aposthalan’. The film’s first look poster was shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali. It is reported that jayasurya will play the role of a priest in the big-budget film.

The film will be directed by KS Bava. The film is bankrolled by Arun Narayan Productions.

i Jayasurya wrote in his Facebook page that ‘Aposthalan’ is one of those films that he is eagerly looking forward to work in. He also hinted that he will be a playing challenging character and thanked Almighty and the makers for choosing him.

‘Aposthalan’ is scripted by director Bava and Anwar Hussain. Cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj, composers Gopi Sunder and Vinu Thomas and art director Gokul Das are part of the technical crew. Shoot is planned to begin by the end of February.