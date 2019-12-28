DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

New parking areas launched in UAE

Dec 28, 2019, 04:39 pm IST
A new paid parking area was launched in Sharjah on Friday midnight. This was announced by the Sharjah City Municipality.

The Sharjah City Municipality in a statement informed that the public parking areas in Al Nahda area between Al Etihad street, Malaga street and Tolaitolah street will a paid parking area from 28, December (saturday).

