New parking areas launched in UAE

A new paid parking area was launched in Sharjah on Friday midnight. This was announced by the Sharjah City Municipality.
The Sharjah City Municipality in a statement informed that the public parking areas in Al Nahda area between Al Etihad street, Malaga street and Tolaitolah street will a paid parking area from 28, December (saturday).
