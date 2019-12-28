Oppo Enco Free truly wireless earbuds launched by Oppo: Know Price and specification

Oppo has launched its new product Oppo Enco Free – the truly wireless earbuds. The Oppo Enco Free earbuds

come with 13.4mm drivers and a dynamic bass promise.

The earbuds have dual microphones with AI for better call quality and noise reduction and have touch controls for volume and music.

The earbuds can be connected to both Android and iOS devices and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support. It also comes with an infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection. Each headset weighs 4.6 grams and the case weighs 48.2 grams.

The 31 mAh battery of the earbuds offer 25 hours of battery life with the case and 5 hours standalone. It has a USB Type-C port for charging that can charge the case in 110 minutes and the earbuds in 70 minutes.

The earbuds is available in three colors- Black, White and Pink- The earbuds are priced at CNY 699 (Rs 7,100 approx). The product will go on sale in China starting December 31.