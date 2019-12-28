Tourists among six killed in bus crash

At least six people including tourists from India and Malaysia were killed and 24 others were injured in a bus accident in Egypt on Saturday. The killed include two female Malaysian tourists and an Indian man along with three Egyptians — one bus driver, a tour guide and a security guard.

The accident took place when two buses carrying tourists crashed into a truck east of Cairo on the road to the Ain Sokhna resort on the Red Sea.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt as the conditions of roads were very poor. Official figures show that deaths from traffic accidents fell from more than 5,000 in 2016 to 3,747 the following year and 3,087 in 2018.