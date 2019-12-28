“Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate”: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad accused that BJP spreads hate wherever they go. The former AICC president raised this allegation while addressing Ashtitwa Rakhyar Samabekh rally in Guwahati in Assam.

” Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. In Assam, youth is protesting, in other states protests are happening as well. Why do you have to shoot and kill them? BJP doesn’t want to listen to voice of people” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader expressed his deep concern that the Assam state might be slipping back into the circle of violence over the anti-CAA protests. Rahul Gandhi urged that the spirit of Assam Accord should not be ruined.