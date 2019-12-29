Air India launches direct flights from Jeddah to Kerala: Details inside

India’s national air carrier Air India is all set to launch a direct flight from Jeddah to kozhikode. The flight will resume its service from February 17,2020.

The Jeddah-Kozhikode service will be twice in a week. The service will be on Monday and Saturday.

The flight from Jeddah will depart at 11.15 pm and arrive at Kozhikode International Airport at 07.05 am. The return flight from Kozhikode will depart at 05.30 pm and will arrive at 09.15 pm. Bookings has been started.

The Air India shut down its services from kozhikode on April 30 due to the runway development of Kozhikode International Airport. Although the maintenance works has been finished the airline has not resumed its services.