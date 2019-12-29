BSP MLA suspended for thanking Prime Minister for CAA

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA was suspended from the party for thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supporting Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). BSP chief Mayawati informed this through her social media handle. She also informed that the MLA has been banned from attending party functions.

” The BSP is a disciplined party and it takes prompt action action against its MP and MLAs who breaks discipline. Taking into account, the party suspends Madhya Pradesh’s Patheriya MLA Rama Bai Parihar for supporting CAA. She has been banned from taking part in the party functions”, Mayawati tweeted.

1. BSP ???????? ?????? ?? ? ??? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? MP/MLA ??? ?? ??????? ?? ?????? ???????? ?? ???? ??? ??? ???? ??? MP ??? ??????? ?? BSP MLA ?????? ?????? ?????? CAA ?? ?????? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ???????? ?? ???? ??? ???? ?????? ????????? ??? ??? ???? ?? ?? ??? ??? ?? ?? ?? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 29, 2019

Rama Bai Parihar , a BSP MLA from Patheriya Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh was suspended by the party chief. Rama bai on Saturday supported the CAA in an event held in her constituency and thanked PM Modi. The event was inaugurated by union minister Prahlad Patel.