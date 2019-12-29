Cristiano Ronaldo shares a touching video : Watch

A touching video shared by Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is melting the heart of netizens all over the world. The Portuguese player is now in Dubai with his family. He has held meeting with Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

On Sunday Ronaldo shared a video of playing football with a differently abled person Ali Amar Turganbekov. The video has gone viral.

“It was a pleasure to meet you @ali_amir_happy. A truly inspiration”, Ronaldo captioned the video. The video has gained 9 million views.

11-Year-old Ali Amar Turganbekov is born without legs but is an avid athlete. He has around 109,000 followers in social media platform Instagram.