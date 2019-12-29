Gas cylinder blast at Pakistan,several injured

At least 13 people sustained wounds after a gas leakage explosion occurred at a restaurant in Islamabad on Saturday.The incident occurred when gas leakage at a local restaurant in Jinnah Supermarket area caused a blast, injuring 13 people-mostly from burn wounds- and damaging two restaurants.

According to sources, the incident occurred after the gas cylinders were placed at the backyard of the restaurant in a dangerous manner.The rescue teams reached at the venue soon after the incident and shifted the wounded to Burns ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in the capital for treatment.

Police authorities also reached at the spot after the blast at the market, which later turned out to be from gas leakage.