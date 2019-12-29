Know more about the top 5 most prepaid plans of Airtel

India’s leading telecom service provider Bharati Airtel has launched many prepaid plas for its customers. The prepaid plans range from Rs. 19 for two days to Rs.2398 for a year. The prepaid plans are categorized into four categories- Smart Recharge, Talktime, Data and Unlimited.

Here are the top-5 prepaid plans of Airtel:

1 Rs.19: This prepaid plan offers 200 MB of data along with unlimited voice calls for two days.

2. Rs. 49: This plan offers a talktime of Rs.38.52 and gives 100 MB data and is valid for 28 days.

3. Rs.149: This unlimited prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 2 GB internet data, 300 SMS along with unlimited music download for free from Wynk music app and 370+ Live TV channels, 10000 + movies, and TV shows on Airtel Xstream. This plan is valid for 28 days.

4. Rs.398: The plan is valid for 28 days. It comes 3 GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS. Also Rs.100 cashback on FASTag, free 4 course on Shaw Academy and unlimited music download for free from Wynk music app.

5. Rs.2398: This offers 1.5 GB data and 100 SMS per day. Also Rs.100 cashback on FASTag, free 4 course on Shaw Academy and unlimited music download for free from Wynk music app. Unlimited voice calls can be done for one year.