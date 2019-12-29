Salman Khan crying on his birthday ,video goes viral : Watch Here

Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on 27th December and like every time he met his fans on his birthday, but this time he became very emotional.

A video is going viral on his social media, in this video, Salman Khan’s tears are clearly visible. It seems like the superstar was moved by the love of his fans. He waved to all the fans from his balcony before celebrating it with cutting a cake.

On the work front, Salman’s Dabangg 3 hit screen and has already collected more than Rs 100cr in the box office.

Talking to the media, Salman Khan said that he wants all of Akshay Kumar’s movies to perform well at the box office, including Laxmmi Bomb that is set to release on the same day as his own film, Radhe. The two stars, who have shared screen space in films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann, are set to lock horns on Eid 2020.

“I hope this film becomes Akki’s (Akshay) biggest hit. I have worked with Akki and he is a dear friend of mine and I will always wish him best. This whole thing that our film has opened well and not his is not good to say. We will be coming back together on Eid next year and I hope his film does well or better than us. I wish them all the best. Every film should do well,” Salman told reporters on Friday.