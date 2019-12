The ashram of fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda was demolished by authorities here on Saturday.

Last month, the Gujarat Police said that the self-styled godman fled the country. Police in Ahmedabad had arrested two woman administrators of the ashram.

The arrested duo, Pranpriya and Priyatattva, were held by police on the basis of a complaint filed by a Bengaluru resident Janardhan Sharma who alleged that his two daughters were held captive in Nithyananda’s ashram.