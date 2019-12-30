Actress Shilpa Shetty shares romantic video with husband Raj Kundra : Watch Here

Actress Shilpa Shetty ruled the hearts of many with her acting prowess in several blockbuster movies and even today she is regarded as one of the finest and fittest actresses in Bollywood. But apart from her professional career, Shilpa also makes headlines for the beautiful relationship that she shares with husband Raj Kundra. The two have been together for over a decade now and their love story seems to be becoming only better with each passing day.

Shilpa, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram account today and shared a video featuring her husband and herself. In the clip, Shilpa can be seen lip-syncing the lyrics of the song Dil Deewana with a fun twist added to it. The actress shared the video in order to celebrate 30 years of the cult movie Maine Pyar Kiya that starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.

Her caption read, “Expectation VS Reality! #Kalyug hai bhai!! What I didn’t expect is 1 million followers on #TikTok in a day, OMG!! Heartfelt gratitude to all. Celebrating #30yrs of #mainepyarkiya. My all-time favourite film.. forever.”