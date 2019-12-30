Children among 10 killed in missile attack

Four children and six troops were killed when a ballistic missile ripped through a military parade for a Yemeni separatist group that is backed by the United Arab Emirates.

The attack took place at the end of an event the separatists, known as the Resistance Forces, were holding for new recruits at a soccer field in the capital of southern Dhale province, said Maged al-Shoebi, a spokesman for the group.

The southern separatists are allied with the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

But the UAE-backed southerners are currently at odds with Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is more closely allied with Saudi Arabia.