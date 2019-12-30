Five political leaders released after four months of detention in Kashmir

Five political leaders who were detained for last four months were released today in jammu and kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released the leaders.

These leaders belong to National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress. The leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC), Bashir Mir (Congress) and Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP).

On November 25, two political leaders — Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist — were released by the administration.

As many as 33 political leaders of different mainstream political parties are currently lodged at MLA hostel in the city under detention. They were under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state.