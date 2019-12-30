Four girls suspended for drinking with boys in school uniform,video goes viral

Four girls were expelled from their college after they were found drinking with male friends in Nagapattinam district. According to a Times of India report, the incident came to light, when a video of the same was circulated. The group was allegedly celebrating the birthday of one of the girls at her parent’s house.

Three of the girls were seen in their college uniform and the fourth one was seen in her casuals. The boys in the group are relatives of the birthday girl. The expulsion will come into effect on January 2, 2020. The principal as quoted in the report said the college has its own rules and regulations which aims to instil values in students and help them to come up in life.

He also admitted that the party didn’t take place inside the college campus, but the girls can be seen wearing their college uniform, which will put a dent in the reputation of the institute.