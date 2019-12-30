ICC Test Rankings: Indian captain Virat kohli maintains top position

In Cricket, Indian cricket team captain maintained his top position in the ICC Test Rankings 2019. Virat Kohli is in the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for batsman.

With 928 points, Kohli is way ahead of second-placed Australian Steve Smith with 911 and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson with 822 points.

In bowling, India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained static at sixth position with 794 points, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was ninth with 772 points and seamer Mohammed Shami with 771 points was tenth in the order.

Some good news for ?? despite their big loss to ?? in Melbourne with Neil Wagner's seven-wicket haul getting rewarded in the latest edition of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. pic.twitter.com/EaKHNsfdh6 — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2019

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins was at the top of the standings with 902 points ahead of Neil Wagner (859) and South African paceman Kagiso Rabada (832).