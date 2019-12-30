Lion gets into a fight with tiger: See the video

Lion is called the ‘King of the Jungle’. Then who will in the fight between a lion and tiger. If you don’t know the answer then see the video with this news.

A video pf a fight between the big cats has been shared on social media by a Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

In the 24-seconds long video it can be seen a lion approaching a tiger and jumping on it. Then the tiger reacts to ti. Then the video go slow motion to show who actually beats the other.

” When it comes to paw & claw striking, a tiger acts like a boxer. This lion realised it in a hard way. Swipe of a tiger paw is powerful enough to smash a cow’s skull. Watch the poor lion in slow motion”, Susanta Nanda captioned the video.

The video shared on Twitter on December 29 has viewed by 13,000 people. The video has bagged 600 likes and 150 retweets.