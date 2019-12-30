“Mamata Banerjee is a ghost who is fearful of Lord Ram”: BJP leader

BJP West Bengal Vice-President Rajkumari Keshari came down with severe criticism against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her stand against Citizenship Amendment Act. Rajkumari Keshari said that Mamata is a ghost who is fearful of Lord Ram. BJP leader raised criticism against Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally in support of CAA in Bankura, in West Bengal.

” Mamata Banerjee does not have glory, she does not have the qualification to become Chief Minister”, said Rajkumari Keshari.

” Mamata Banerjee is a ghost as whenever she heard the name of Ram she comes out from car and challenges people. The female ghost is fearful of Lord Ram”, Rajkumari Keshari added.