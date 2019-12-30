“Mamata Banerjee is a ghost who is fearful of Lord Ram”: BJP leader

BJP West Bengal Vice-President Rajkumari Keshari came down with severe criticism against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her stand against Citizenship Amendment Act. Rajkumari Keshari said that Mamata is a ghost who is fearful of Lord Ram. BJP leader raised criticism against Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally in support of CAA in Bankura, in West Bengal.
” Mamata Banerjee does not have glory, she does not have the qualification to become Chief Minister”, said Rajkumari Keshari.
” Mamata Banerjee is a ghost as whenever she heard the name of Ram she comes out from car and challenges people. The female ghost is fearful of Lord Ram”, Rajkumari Keshari added.
Post Your Comments