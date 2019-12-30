Muslim cab driver asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab,flees without taking them

BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga today took to Twitter to share that one Uber driver Naseem asked Pakistani Hindu refugees living in Majnu Ka Tila camp to get off his car and drove away.

A programme was organised in Delhi’s Connaught Place in solidarity with Citizenship Amendment Act. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) makes it easier for persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring Islamic countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have come to India before 31st December, 2014, to get Indian citizenship. Other immigrants could apply for citizenship following the due procedure. CAA does not affect Indian citizens, Muslims or otherwise, in any which way. Pakistani Hindus, who have been living in the camp at Majnu Ka Tila, had also participated in the same.

Statement of Pakistani Hindu who was thrown out by @Uber_India Driver Naseem bcz He Was Pakistani Hindu https://t.co/UAFHP0pDrt pic.twitter.com/LZDI19opGO — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 29, 2019

The Pakistani Hindus, who will be benefitted under the CAA, needed help in going back to their camp and hence an Uber cab was booked for them. However, when the two men informed the driver that they needed to go to the Pakistani Hindu refugee camp in Majnu Ka Tila, the driver asked them to get off the car and without any explanation, drove away.