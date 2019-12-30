“Priyanka Gandhi is supporting the rioters, people who pelted stones, damaged public property “: UP deputy Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief minister Dinesh Sharma accused that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is supporting the rioters.

“Today she had forgotten that in the name of appeasing the minorities, she is supporting the rioters, people who pelted stones, damaged public property and rained bullets, from whom bullets and revolvers were seized,” Dinesh Sharma said .

“Today when there is peace in the entire state, these people are trying to surpass each other by spreading propaganda,” Dinesh Sharma added

Earlier Priyanka Gandhi accused that the Adityanath-led government and the police of taking several steps, which do not have any ‘legal’ basis and have led to ‘anarchy’ in the state.