Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices today settled trading unchanged. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty had started positive and ended trading in flat notes.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,558.00 slipping down 17.14 points or 0.04%. NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,260.60 gaining by 14.80.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Vedanta, UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bharati Airtel, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, Zee Entertainment and Hindalco.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, HDFC, NTPC, Infosys, Ultratech Cement,Tata Consultancy Services,Hindustan Unilever, Indian Oil and Asian Paints.