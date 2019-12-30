DH Latest NewsLatest NewsVideo

Women falls off from cliff while looking at her phone: Watch video

Dec 30, 2019, 08:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

A women has fell from a 100 feet cliff after getting distracted by her phone. She has spent almost 13 hours on the rocky ground until help arrived. The incident took place on December 27 in Los Angeles.

The Special Enforcement Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared a video on social media handle Twitter which shows rescuers being lowered from a hovering helicopter to the rocky ground below.

The woman aged 32, fell off the cliff in Palos Verdes, in Los Angeles around 7:00 pm on Thursday while looking at her phone. She was discovered by a hiker only at 8:00am the next day. The hiker
heard her cries for help. The women suffered minor injuries.

 

 

