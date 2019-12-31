Actress murdered ex-boyfriend by smashing his head with a log and hammer

in a shocking incident a television actress has killed her former boy-friend by smashing his head with a log and hammer and surrendered before the police. She killed him at her sister’s residence. The incident took place in Chennai.

As per police the 42-year-old actress named Devi started a relationship with Ravi eight years ago. But her husband and family came to know about this and asked her to stop the relationship.

On Sunday, Ravi reached the home of Devi’s sister ans asked her to help him reunite with her sister. Devi and her husband arrived their and after a heated argument Devi beat him with a hammer and a a log.Ravi has died on the spot.