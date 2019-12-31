Authorities rescued 6-year-old girl tortured by stepmother

Child protection authorities has rescued a six-year-old girl who was subjected to torturing by her stepmother. The shocking incident took place in Sharjah.

A woman whom noticed the girl crying and seated alone in a kids’ area in a park in Sharjah. After going near to girl the women was shocked to see ee burns under her eyes, as well as bruises.

The girl informed the women that her stepmother had beaten her and poured boiling water over her body. The women informed this to police and file a report of the incident.

Child protection authorities rushed the girl to a hospital, while the stepmother was arrested and referred to the prosecution. Medical examination revealed that the girl was been tortured and physically abused. The report confirmed that she suffered injuries that may lead to permanent disability.

The public prosecution charged the stepmother with assault. The parents of the girl were separated. The girl moved to her stepmother’s house when her mother was jailed after being involved in a drug case.

The accused denied the accusation and said she “only slapped the girl on the face” to discipline her as she was being naughty.